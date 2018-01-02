America Ferrera's Baby Bump Gets Some Love from Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

America Ferrera has the blessings of her “sisterhood” as she prepares to welcome her first child in 2018.

The actress, 33, shared a photo of herself with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel on Instagram Tuesday. The four huddled on a couch as they all placed their hands on Ferrera’s baby bump.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” Ferrera wrote in the caption, referring to a letter in the New York Times in solidarity with women who experienced discrimination, harassment and abuse.

Tamblyn, 34, shared the same photo with the caption, “Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then…”

Lively is a mother of two to daughters James, 3, and Inez with husband Ryan Reynolds. Meanwhile, Tamblyn is a parent to 15-month-old daughter Marlow Alice with husband David Cross. And Bledel and husband Vincent Kartheiser welcomed a son in May 2016.

The Superstore actress confirmed that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their first child together in coordinating social media posts on New Year’s Eve.

Ferrera broke the news on Instagram, writing, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear.”

Alongside the exciting announcement, Ferrera and Williams posed for a photo in celebratory 2018 glasses while holding up a tiny onesie, which read, “Más besos (por favor).”

Reposting the cute image, Williams added, “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear.”

The parents-to-be just celebrated 12 years together over the summer.

They first met when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film while at the University of Southern California. They became engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011.