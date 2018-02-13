Pregnant America Ferrera Shows Off Her Baby Belly: 'Spa Weekend with the Besties and the Bump'

Who needs a babymoon when you can take a trip with your BFFs?

Mom-to-be America Ferrera is all smiles in a sweet photo she posted to Instagram Monday, with two of her closest pals cradling her baby bump as the trio take in a relaxing weekend at the Golden Door in San Marcos, California.

“Pregnancy wish come true: Spa weekend with the besties and the bump. #spahair #spasmiles,” the Superstore actress, 33, captioned the memory.

Since announcing her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, Ferrera — whose little one on the way will be her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams — has been featured in multiple snaps with her best gal pals.

Two days after the reveal, she shared a photo of herself with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, all with their hands placed on Ferrera’s baby bump.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” Ferrera wrote in the caption.

In early January, the star teased during a Today show appearance she “might” know the sex of her baby, but is “not telling.”

And while the couple hadn’t yet decided on what to name their baby, Ferrera knows he or she will not follow in her footsteps and be named “after a land mass or an idea.”

“I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy,” she explained in January on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I don’t want to put that on my child because I know what that feels like so I’m going to go with something that is more a name.”