Pregnant America Ferrera Teases She 'Might' Know the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

America Ferrera might know the sex of her first child — but she’s keeping it to herself for now!

During a Thursday appearance on Today, the actress refused to spill the beans about whether she and husband Ryan Piers Williams know if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

“I might, but I’m not telling!” said the Superstore star and mom-to-be, 33.

Ferrera and her husband both confirmed they are expecting their first child in coordinating social-media posts on New Year’s Eve.

Breaking the news on Instagram, Ferrera wrote, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

Alongside the exciting announcement, Ferrera and Williams posed for a photo in celebratory 2018 glasses while holding up a tiny onesie that read, “Más besos (por favor).”

Reposting the cute image, Williams added, “Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear.”

The parents-to-be recently celebrated 12 years together over the summer. The pair first met when Williams cast Ferrera in his student film while at the University of Southern California. The happy couple became engaged in June 2010 and married in 2011.

And while they have yet to decide on what to name their baby, the mother-to-be knows he or she will not follow in her footsteps and be named “after a land mass or an idea.”

“I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy,” Ferrera previously explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I don’t want to put that on my child because I know what that feels like so I’m going to go with something that is more a name.”