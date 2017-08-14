The Sisterhood Expands! America Ferrera Plants a Smooch on Pal Amber Tamblyn's Baby Girl Marlow in Cute New Snap

There’s always room for more in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — though in this case, it may be the traveling diaper for its newest member.

Close friends and former costars America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn got together recently, posing for a snap with the latter’s 5-month-old baby girl Marlow Alice.

“#thefutureisSisterhood,” Ferrera, 33, captioned the cute moment, showing her planting a kiss on the baby’s head as Tamblyn, 34, holds her. The new mom then re-posted the photo to her own Instagram account.

Ferrera, Tamblyn and their Sisterhood costar Blake Lively have been especially vocal over the past year leading up to and after the 2016 presidential election concerning the importance of women’s rights, attending protests together and speaking out about the direction they believe the U.S. is headed as a result.

“It felt like, more than ever, the millions of us who believe in the values we’ve held so dear in America needed an action, needed something to come together — to be united and to send a message that we actually are the majority,” Ferrera said in a speech during January’s Women’s March on Washington.

“As long as we stay focused on what aligns us and what unites us we can fight back,” Ferrera added to the crowd, which reached about half a million at its peak.

Wrote Tamblyn in an October essay for Glamour addressing her pregnancy, past sexual assault and hopes for her baby girl’s future, “I’ll be voting for a future for my daughter where conversations about our bodies and our lives are broader than what value they have for men.”

Lively — a mom to daughters herself (she and husband Ryan Reynolds share Inez, 10 months, and James, 2½) — posted an Instagram photo of herself and Tamblyn shortly after the Joan of Arcadia star announced her pregnancy.

“So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn,” Lively, 29, captioned the baby bump snap. “Whatever your beliefs, one thing is certain, the world must be a better, safer place for women and girls.”