Pregnant America Ferrera Celebrates Baby on the Way — and Prepares for Childbirth — at Shower

America Ferrera is getting ready for motherhood alongside her “village of women.”

The Superstore star, 34, posed for a hilarious photo shared to her Instagram account Monday, featuring herself and friend Samantha Nye poking their heads through a makeshift “vagina,” complete with pink feather boa, while Amber Tamblyn stands above the duo and shakes her fist in the air.

“Baby Showers are for Practicing,” joked Ferrera in the post. “So insanely grateful for the village of women I have in my life who have shown up to love, support and celebrate (all of me) in style as I transition into motherhood.”

“Boundless gratitude to my boos @todaytamara & @amberrosetamblyn for planning a magical and powerful celebration,” she continued. “And to @samlooksatthis for the gorgeous vagina.”

The actress announced on New Year’s Eve that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their first child together, posting a photo of a tiny onesie that read “Más besos (por favor).”

The couple were joined by family and friends — including Ferrera’s Superstore gang and her former Ugly Betty costars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato — in March for a shower that was just as fun as her female-powered one.

“No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet,” Ferrera captioned a series of photos from the bash on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Ferrera told PEOPLE that her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates (Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel, who are all moms as well) have all given her a pearl of wisdom about childbirth.

“They all were like, ‘Get the drugs,’ ” said the star. “So we’ll see if I do. But I think it’s a very sound piece of advice.”