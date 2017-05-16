Amber Tamblyn Reveals David Cross Drank Her Bourbon-Infused Breast Milk: ‘He Said It Was Creamy!’

Amber Tamblyn wasn’t the only person to get a Mother’s Day treat this year.

The actress opened up about celebrating her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her 3-month-old daughter Marlow Alice while at the New York City premiere of her new film Paint it Black on Monday.

“I had a giant glass of bourbon, my first in almost a full year,” she told PEOPLE of how she celebrated the special occasion. “And then my next two pumping sessions ended up in my husband’s mouth, let’s be honest.”

Tamblyn says her husband, Arrested Development alum David Cross, was curious about how the alcohol-infused milk would taste like.

“He was like, ‘I want to try that since the baby can’t have it,'” she continued. “He had his first breast milk.”

So how did it taste?

“He said it was creamy. He liked it — of course he did!”

Tamblyn, 34, and Cross, 53, welcomed their daughter in February and revealed her full name — Marlow Alice Cross — in a letter written by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the newborn.

And with her daughter already having friends in such high places, Tamblyn said she wants Marlow to understand her worth as a female early on.

“I want to teach my daughter to take care of her body in every possible way and know it belongs to her,” she said on Monday. “Especially in this current world and under the current administration, it’s so important.”