Not Crying Over Spilled (Breast) Milk! Amber Tamblyn Gets Real About New Motherhood

Celebrities get to enjoy a lot of perks, but breast-milk-resistant shirts aren’t one of them — just ask Amber Tamblyn.

The Girlfriend’s Day star, who welcomed a daughter in February, shared a photo to her Instagram account Saturday that gets super real about the not-so-glamorous side of new motherhood: leaky boobs.

“Who Wore It Better? Left tit or right tit?” she joked in the caption of the snap: a mirror selfie in which the shirt worn by Tamblyn, 33, sports matching milk stains on each breast.

“#MilkLife #StarsTheyreJustLikeUs!” she added.

Who Wore It Better? Left tit or right tit? #MilkLife #StarsTheyreJustLikeUs! A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Two of my favorite hands. A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:04am PST

The star’s new little girl is the first child for Tamblyn and husband David Cross, 52, who were married in 2012.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr,” Tamblyn jokingly captioned a clip of her baby’s tiny foot by way of a birth announcement.

“Two of my favorite hands,” she wrote alongside a Thursday photo of her newborn daughter’s hand, grasping an adult’s finger.

David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:45am PST

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum announced she was pregnant in October, in an emotionally and historically poignant essay she penned for Glamour.

“Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon,” wrote the actress and poet. “I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into.”

Continued Tamblyn, who previously shared that she was a victim of sexual assault, “Will I get a phone call from my daughter someday, one she never wanted to make?”