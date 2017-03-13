Amber Tamblyn‘s daughter already has friends in high places.

In February, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum announced that she and husband David Cross welcomed their first child, and on Monday Tamblyn, 33, officially revealed her baby girl’s birth name — Marlow Alice Cross — in a letter written by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the newborn.

“Dear Marlow: Happy Birthday!” the note, dated Feb. 15, reads. “Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all. A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

And Clinton’s letter to Marlow was a complete surprise for the actress.

Neither Tamblyn nor Cross, 52, had publicly shared the name of their daughter, instead the couple, who married in 2012, had a little fun with their birth announcement. “David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey Jr.,” the new mom captioned an Instagram video a week after Marlow’s birth.

Tamblyn announced her pregnancy in October via an empowering essay she wrote for Glamour, where she discussed the challenges she will face in raising a daughter.

“How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?” wrote the actress and poet, who also opened up last year about her past experience with sexual assault.

“I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one,” continued Tamblyn, who met up with close friends Blake Lively and America Ferrera at multiple women’s marches in January.