David Cross and Amber Tamblyn Share First Full Photo of Daughter: 'Good Morning, World! Marlow Loves You!'

Look out world – she’s here, and she’s adorable.

Actress Amber Tamblyn and her husband, Arrested Development alum David Cross, shared the first full, front-facing photo of their daughter Marlow Alice.

“My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning, world! Marlow loves you,” wrote Tamblyn, 33, referencing the little curls surrounding the newborn’s face.

In his own Instagram post with the photo, Cross wrote, “Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55-year-old furrier from Crown Heights [Brooklyn]. I’m investigating.”

The couple – who wed in 2012 – announced Marlow’s birth late last month.

Originally, Cross, 52, and Tamblyn had a little fun with their big news, joking on Instagram that their daughter’s name was “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey Jr.”

They confirmed the baby girl’s real name through a photo of a heartfelt note written by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to little Marlow.

“Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions,” the note read.

“I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”