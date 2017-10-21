Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa‘s son Sebastian Taylor is a Swiftie!

On Friday, the mother of one shared a video of her 4-year-old singing the lyrics of Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do,” and he knew all the words to the hit song.

“I don’t like your kingdom keys/ They once belonged to me/ You ask me for a place to sleep/ Locked me out and threw a feast,” Sebastian said.

He loves him some @taylorswift 😂😍🎃 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

This isn’t the first time fans and followers have seen Sebastian’s singing abilities.

In April, the rapper proudly shared a video on social media of his son singing the classic Chicago hit, “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” while during a car ride.

“Awww,” Khalifa said during the video, which focused on his son singing the lyrics, “After all that’s been said and done, you’re just the part of me I can’t let go.”

This year, Sebastian celebrated his fourth birthday with a superhero-themed bash attended by their closest friends and family, including Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, Tess Holliday and Tom Arnold.

Rose and Khalifa divorced in 2016 but remain friends.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single off of Swift’s upcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, which drops Nov. 10.