Superhero Soirée! Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian's 4th Birthday - Dressed as Batman and Batgirl

Happy birthday, Sebastian Taylor!

The son of Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa turns 4 on Tuesday, and his parents marked the occasion with a superhero-themed bash held Sunday.

The celebration was attended by tons of the threesome’s closest friends and family, including Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, Tess Holliday and Tom Arnold.

The standout attendees, aside from the adorable birthday boy himself? His parents, who went all out in full matching Batman and Batgirl costumes, complete with masks. Sebastian opted for a more comfy getup for most of the party: a Guns N’ Roses tee and festive face paint.

Khalifa, 29, shared oodles of snaps from the bash on his Instagram account while Rose, 33, chronicled the day’s events in her Instagram stories.

“We love Sebastian. He’s our beautiful child. He’s super awesome,” Rose said in a speech to the party-goers as she and Khalifa toasted their son. “Happy birthday, pumpkin.”

Sebastian then has the honor of blowing out the candles on a three-tiered, colorful PJ Masks-themed cake.

Aside from digging into his cake — and opening mounds of gifts, of course — Sebastian danced to songs like Pharrell Williams‘ “Happy” and “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” even serenading the crowd with his too-cute rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Because when it’s your birthday, Christmas songs are allowed even in the off season.

As evidenced by Rose’s Instagram stories and snaps, the celebration also included balloons, a swing set, a fog machine and appearances from Spider-Man and PJ Masks leader Catboy.

Rose and Khalifa were spotted together earlier this month at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party, where the twosome shared a smooch. Rose, who divorced the rapper in 2016, took to Instagram shortly after to set the record straight about the meaning behind the kiss.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” said the model and social-media maven, who recently split from her Dancing with the Stars partner Maks Chmerkovskiy‘s brother Val.

“We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us,” Rose added of Khalifa. “We are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”