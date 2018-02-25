Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Get All Dressed Up for Son Sebastian's Spooky 5th Birthday Party

It may be February, but Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa made Halloween come early for their son Sebastian Taylor‘s 5th birthday party.

The amicable exes wore coordinating costumes for the occasion, with both stars’ looks inspired by Suicide Squad. Rose, 34, transformed into Harley Quinn, while the 30-year-old rapper wore plenty of makeup to become the Joker. Sebastian also sported green hair, face paint (complete with a faux forehead tattoo that read “Damaged”) and a gold chain to be the comic book character, just like his dad.

Khalifa shared a video of the trio in the car on the way to the bash, then later remarked in another social media clip that he was impressed by his son’s blowout.

“My boy know how to throw a party, man,” the musician said in a video showing the crowded room. “Oh man! I can’t even get in this piece! It’s my d— son. Hold on, let me in here. Where my boy at?”

From there, Rose documented the party on her social media page, including the highlight of any kid’s birthday soiree: blowing out the candles on a cake. Sebastian’s dessert was decorated as a spider, keeping with the spooky theme.

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, son Sebastian and a friend Amber Rose/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Sebastian later grabbed the mic and delivered some impressive renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the crowd before tapping out because he was tired.

The partygoers — including Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and her son Leo — also enjoyed arcade games like air hockey.

RELATED: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa’s Son Sebastian “Loves Him Some” Taylor Swift — and Knows All the Words to “LWYMMD”

Sebastian Wiz Khalifa/Instagram

Sebastian Wiz Khalifa/Instagram

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Wiz Khalifa/Instagram

Rose sent her child birthday wishes on Wednesday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my handsome, sweet, smart, sensitive, compassionate son #sebastiantaylorthomaz,” she captioned a video of him waking up. “I can’t believe he’s 5 years old already 😥😩😍”

Rose and Khalifa wed in July 2013, but the model filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose wrote on Instagram last year in a now-deleted post. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”