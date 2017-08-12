Too Cute! Amber Rose’s 4-Year-Old Son Goes on a ‘Date’

They grow up so fast!

Amber Rose‘s 4-year-old son Sebastian Taylor spent Friday in the company of a young lady friend, on what Rose noted was a “date.”

“‘Mom stop kissing me I’m on a date,’ ” Rose wrote in the caption of an adorable photo of Sebastian and his female friend.

Sebastian seemed to be doing great, too, sitting next to his friend on matching chairs in front of Rose’s coffee table — and munching on snacks as Moana played on the screen in front of them.

FROM PEN: Ali Fedotowsky Admits She Will ‘Definitely Support’ Baby Molly If She Wants To Be The Bachelorette!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rose, 33, shares her son with rapper Wiz Khalifa, 29. Although the two separated in 2016, they remain friendly as they co-parent their son.

They celebrated their son’s 4th birthday together in February with a superhero-themed party in which the two dressed as Batman and Batgirl.

Awww @chicagotheband made Sebastian's Dream come true! Thanks guys! 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Rose frequently posts photos or videos of Sebastian, including the moment he met and sang with the band Chicago after one of their concerts.

She also shared more video evidence of her son’s cuteness, including a clip of him singing from the audience as the band took the stage for their concert.