Amber Rose Shows Off Son Sebastian's Newly Blonde Hair: 'He Begged Me' to Dye His 'Like Mine'

Amber Rose and Sebastian Taylor are doing some mother-son “blonde-ing.”

After “a whole year” of begging, the model and activist let her 4-year-old son with rapper Wiz Khalifa dye his hair blonde, showing off the results on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of the little cutie in an oversized sweatshirt, Rose wrote, “My twin 😍 .”

Of a second photo of Sebastian’s bleach blonde locks, Rose wrote, “Lol he begged me for a whole year to dye his hair blonde like mine so we started with a little patch and I told him when he turns 5 I will make him a full blonde like his mommy. He will be 5 on the 21st of February!”

“He’s so happy and none of you dirty little trolls can take that away from him or me! 😍😍😍,” she added. “P.S Love your children unconditionally and let them be creative this world will be a better place.”

My twin 😍 #sebastiantaylorthomaz A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:19am PST

While Rose’s signature hair style is a short blonde ‘do, she recently tested out a more out-there dye job: bright aquamarine hair.

The 34-year-old mom was also finally wearing one of the “cute little shirts” she’d previously said she wanted to wear after her breast reduction in mid-January.

“I’m really scared and really excited at the same time,” she wrote in Instagram stories about the surgery. She later gave fans an update on her health saying she was letting her hair grow out while she rested and recovered.