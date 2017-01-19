Amber Rose Posts Sweet Selfie with Pal Blac Chyna’s ‘Beautiful’ Baby Girl Dream

Amber Rose is really enjoying her role as “auntie!”

The model and fashion designer, 33, took to Instagram Wednesday to share an adorable selfie with her “niece” Dream Renée — a.k.a. the daughter of Rose’s close pal Blac Chyna and her fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“Beautiful @Dream #AuntieMuva,” Rose captioned the photo, where both she and Dream are looking into the camera — the latter sporting a little bit of drool and a whole lot of cuteness.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Beautiful @Dream 💕#AuntieMuva A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

Dream doesn’t make as many appearances on Rose’s social media as her 3½ son Sebastian Taylor, her only child with ex Wiz Khalifa. But she did visit the little girl at the hospital shortly after her birth.

“A Dream come true #DreamKardashian,” she captioned a November photo of herself gazing sweetly down at the newborn, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

A Dream come true #DreamKardashian 😍 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:55pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Rose Just Gave Us Two of the Best Parenting Tips Ever

Rose is currently dating Val Chmerkovskiy, the brother of her former Dancing with the Stars coach Maks, who welcomed son Shai Aleksander with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd two weeks ago.

“Happy [Birthday] to this Amazing, Sweet, Talented Brand new Daddy @maksimc,” Rose captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Maks on Tuesday. “I love you babe!”