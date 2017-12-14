Sometimes, the best gifts are those that teach — and Amazon is there to help.

Enter Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the perfect subscription for the tablet-loving gift recipient among the 3 to 12 age range.

As its name implies, this service allows kids unlimited access to 13,000 TV shows, games, educational apps, movies and more from their Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, Kindle eReaders, and even Android devices.

The age-appropriate content kids will enjoy with an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription includes classic favorites from brands like Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids and Sesame Street.

Individual profiles, “Smart Filters” and other parental controls are available too, making it easy to curate what your child will be able to access (and for how long — yes, you can even set time limits!).

Even better? New users can try the service for free — or sign up for three months for just $2.99, which is a whopping 90 percent off the normal price of $29.99.

Click here to check out Amazon FreeTime Unlimited: the perfect holiday gift for your little learner.