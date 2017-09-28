Amazon Is Having an Epic Sale on Baby Items – Here’s What You Need to Buy Before It’s Too Late

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
For the savvy Amazon shopper, these Prime-eligible, on-sale items are perfect for preparing for your little one’s arrival
By Jen Juneau•@wordswithjen
Posted on September 28, 2017 at 2:15pm EDT
TWO IN ONE
Shop It! Britax 2017 B Agile & B Safe 35 Elite Travel System ($352.50), amazon.com
ONE (VIRTUAL) EYE OPEN
Shop It! VTech VM343 Safe & Sound Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision ($130), amazon.com
SNACKTIME STYLIN'
Shop It! Evenflo Symmetry High Chair ($52 to $55.50), amazon.com
SLEEP TIGHT
Shop It! Million Dollar Baby Classic Wembley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($400), amazon.com
PERFECT PLAYTIME
Shop It! Bright Starts 5-in-1 Play Activity Gym ($70), amazon.com
