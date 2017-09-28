Baby Gear

Amazon Is Having an Epic Sale on Baby Items – Here’s What You Need to Buy Before It’s Too Late

For the savvy Amazon shopper, these Prime-eligible, on-sale items are perfect for preparing for your little one’s arrival

By @wordswithjen

TWO IN ONE

Shop It! Britax 2017 B Agile & B Safe 35 Elite Travel System ($352.50), amazon.com

ONE (VIRTUAL) EYE OPEN

Shop It! VTech VM343 Safe & Sound Video Baby Monitor with Night Vision ($130), amazon.com

SNACKTIME STYLIN'

Shop It! Evenflo Symmetry High Chair ($52 to $55.50), amazon.com

SLEEP TIGHT

Shop It! Million Dollar Baby Classic Wembley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($400), amazon.com

PERFECT PLAYTIME

Shop It! Bright Starts 5-in-1 Play Activity Gym ($70), amazon.com

