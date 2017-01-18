Amanda Seyfried Says She's 'Ready' to Become a Wife and Mom: 'I've Never Been Excited by Anything More'

Amanda Seyfried is gearing up to take on two new roles: wife and mom.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about her upcoming wedding with Thomas Sadoski and welcoming their first little one as she graces the cover of Vogue Australia’s February issue.

“I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready,” Seyfried tells the magazine.

The actress announced the baby news in November, about two months after PEOPLE confirmed her engagement to Sadoski.

Watch the making of the #AmandaSeyfried cover (@mingey with a cameo by @finnsite 🐶) by clicking on the link in the bio 📌 And afterwards, click on Subscribe to stay up to date with #VogueAustralia on YouTube 📽 A video posted by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

Seyfried also revealed that the engagement took place on her farm in upstate New York, in what she described as “a quiet moment.”

“It’s nice to make a decision about something,” she says of getting married. “It is like another adult thing that I feel like I’m doing and I am really confident doing. It’s nice to have an agreement.”

As far as her nuptials with the 40-year-old actor, Seyfried tells Vogue she doesn’t want to be “the center of attention.”

“I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time,” she says. “I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci. I’ve played a bride a billion times.”

On sale today: #AmandaSeyfried @mingey @prada, styled by @Centenera, photographed by @emmasummerton and interviewed by @zara_wong. Click on the link in the bio to subscribe to Vogue in print, for iPad or for Android tablets 📌 A photo posted by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

This isn’t the first time the expectant mom has opened up about preparing to welcome her first little one.

She revealed in November that her sense of smell has been on high alert during her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Amanda Seyfried Is Pregnant – See Her Baby Bump

“The only thing that I can’t tolerate is body odor,” she said. “Normally body odor is, ‘Uh, it’s alright.’ But I cannot tolerate it anymore. If someone has it, I have to leave. I have a hard time with that.”

Seyfried added: “I can smell electricity. I swear to God I can smell the TV.”