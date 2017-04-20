Amanda Seyfried Steps Out with Husband Thomas Sadoski for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming a Daughter

The new parents (and newlyweds) are out and about!

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski both sported that new parents glow on Wednesday as they stepped out together at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills.

The outing marks the couple’s first red carpet appearance since news broke in March that the love birds had welcomed their first child, a girl. Seyfried, 31, announced the pregnancy in November.

Seyfriend, sporting a black dress, held on to her husband’s arm tightly as she gave a sweet smile. Meanwhile, Sadoski sported a wide grin as he leaned into his wife.

The birth announcement came just one week after Sadoski, 40, revealed that he and the actress had wed in a secret ceremony.

Thank you to @worldofchildren for having us as guests tonight to celebrate our friend @arwacnn for her incredible work. Please join us in supporting Arwa's organization @inaraorg who provide life-saving and life-altering medical care to children injured in conflict. It has never been more essential or necessary in our lifetime to support and spread the word about organizations like these. A post shared by Thomas Sadoski (@thomas_sadoski) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Sadoski revealed during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s engagement last September after the actress was pictured wearing a silver band on her left ring finger while out and about with her beloved dog Finn in New York City.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015, and began their romance when they reunited on the set of their upcoming film The Last Word.

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March 2016.