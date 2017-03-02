Parents-to-Be Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Have Date Night at The Last Word Premiere

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are celebrating the film that launched their romance.

The couple attended the premiere of The Last Word at Hollywood’s ArcLight Cinemas on Wednesday along with costar Shirley MacLaine.

Seyfried, 31, was chic in a custom Chloé dress that featured two different kinds of blue floral detailing. The mother-to-be added extra touches of glamour with a bold red lip, strappy black heels and Cartier jewelry.

"The Last Word" premiere 2 with the beautiful Amanda Seyfried & Shirley Maclaine! @bleeckerstfilms #thelastword A post shared by Damminger Productions (@dammingerproductions) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

@mingey off to the premiere of #TheLastWord in custom @chloe dress and @cartier @jennychohair @kateydenno A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

The actress announced her pregnancy in November when she debuted her baby bump at a Givenchy press event. This will be the first child for the couple, who got engaged in September.

The Last Word is a particularly special film for Seyfried and Sadoski.

Though the pair first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By last year, their romance began when they reunited on the set of The Last Word. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March.

The film follows a retired businesswoman (MacLaine) who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist (Seyfried) takes up the task of finding out the truth, resulting in a life-altering friendship.

The Last Word hits theaters March 3.