Bump in the Road! Amanda Seyfried Shows Off Growing Baby Belly While Walking Her Dog

Pretty soon Amanda Seyfried‘s dog Finn will have someone special to join his walks.

The mama-to-be and her fiancé Thomas Sadoski stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles Tuesday with Seyfried’s pup — and her baby bump was on fully display.

The 31-year-old actress was dressed down in a baggy white t-shirt, flared workout pants, sunglasses and sneakers for the outing. However, a hoodie tied around her waist highlighted her growing belly.

The Les Miserables star announced she was expecting at Givenchy’s press launch for their Live Irrésistible fragrance in November. At the event, Seyfried wore a body-hugging black mini dress by Givenchy that made no secret of her exciting news.

“I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life — and ready,” Seyfried told Vogue Australia for the magazine’s February cover story.

Sadoski, a 40-year-old actor best known for his role in the television series Life in Pieces, and Seyfried met in 2015 while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By, beginning their romance on the set of their 2017 film The Last Word.

“It’s nice to make a decision about something,” the Mean Girls alum told Vogue Australia of her upcoming nuptials. “It is like another adult thing that I feel like I’m doing and I am really confident doing. It’s nice to have an agreement.”

PEOPLE confirmed Sadoski and Seyfried were dating in March, and were engaged in September. This will be the first child for both.