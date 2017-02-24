Jet-setting doesn’t stop for Amal Clooney in pregnancy!

The international human-rights attorney, 39, was on hand Friday in Paris to support her husband George Clooney at the 42nd César Awards, where the actor was presented with a career award as “the most charismatic actor of his generation.” The annual ceremony is held to honor top achievements in France’s film industry, comparable to the Oscars in the United States.

Amal’s growing baby bump was visible under a white strapless fitted sheath dress featuring a flirty, ombré feathered bottom. She accessorized with a white shrug, a matching clutch, dangling earrings and a bold red lip, letting her hair fall in soft curls down her back. The man of the hour, 55, looked dashing in a traditional black tux.

The worldly spouses (Amal speaks fluent French) are gearing up to be first-time parents to twins later this year.

This is the second time the mama-to-be has been spotted out and about since her pregnancy news went public.

On Tuesday, Amal was seen in London, wearing an ankle-length red overcoat, minidress, black tights and motorcycle boots, the winter-friendly ensemble hiding any hint of a baby belly.

And while the couple is down for quick jaunts to close-by places like Paris, they won’t be visiting any dangerous countries anytime soon.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” George told French outlet Paris Match recently. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

But that doesn’t mean Amal won’t have a chance to show off her flawless maternity looks elsewhere.

“We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England,” added the actor, who owns homes in all three places and recently had his mansion in the English countryside renovated to make way for his twins.

“But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules.”