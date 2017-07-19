New Parents’ Night Out! Amal and George Clooney Dine with Pals in Italy a Month After Twins’ Birth

Mom and Dad are still up for date night.

George and Amal Clooney, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, stepped out for dinner at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy, on Tuesday. They were joined by producer Ben Weiss, a pal of the actor, and his date for the romantic night out.

Amal looked fabulous in a thigh-length sleeveless yellow dress and strappy wedge heels. Her husband dressed down in jeans and a white collared shirt.

George and Amal have often vacationed by Lake Como, where the family has a home.

Just last week, Weiss joined the couple for dinner at il Gatto Nero, one of their favorite haunts in Northern Italy, where they dined around the same time last year – just months before they announced Amal’s pregnancy.

“Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn’t look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy.”

“You could tell they were happy about the date night,” the onlooker added. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”

RELATED VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

The actor, 56, and human rights attorney, 39, landed in Milan, Italy, earlier this month with their newborn twins in tow. The family was seen arriving via private plane, with George disembarking with a baby carrier. The occasion marked the first time the couple had been seen in public with their newborns.

The twins were born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on June 6. Alexander arrived first, at 12:54 p.m., followed by Ella at 12:56 p.m., according to birth certificates obtained by PEOPLE.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new parents of two said in a statement.

Following the birth of the twins, Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, told PEOPLE the new parents were naturals.

“Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented,” she said. “You just look at them and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives.”