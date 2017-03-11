Pregnant Amal Clooney Departs N.Y.C. Solo After Important United Nations Visit

Amal Clooney has left the Big Apple.

On Friday night, the international human rights lawyer was seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. All smiles in a simple white shirt covering her visible baby bump, the 39-year-old also wore black ankle pants, matching boots and a long brown overcoat, letting her hair fall in soft waves over her shoulders.

Clooney was in town to speak at the United Nations Thursday, where she addressed the importance of the organization making strides to investigate evidence that points to Yazidi genocide on behalf of ISIS.

RELATED VIDEO: Amal Clooney Steps Out at United Nations to Speak Against ISIS

“Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, what is shocking here is not just the brutality of ISIS but how long those who know about it can remain passive,” Clooney said in her speech. “If we do not change course, history will judge us, and there will be no excuse for our failure to act.”

Continued Clooney, who was joined by her client Nadia Murad and members of state from Iraq, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, “I’m asking you today to stand up for justice. Every conflict reminds us that there can be no lasting peace without justice… Justice is also what the victims want.”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

Clooney, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, urged both the Iraqi government and the U.N. to take action to see public statements about the allegations come to fruition in the form of an official investigation.

“We have to translate these public statements into an actual deed that will make this happen on the ground,” she said. “That’s why I made a clear call at the end directly to the prime minister of Iraq to send a letter to the U.N. Security Council requesting this investigation and it will happen.

“It’s in the interest not only of Yazidi victims but of all Iraqis because all sects of Iraq have been victims of ISIS violence,” added Clooney, who met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday, following her speech. “It’s really time to act now, there’s no excuse for any further delay.”