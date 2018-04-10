Amal Clooney Reveals Ella's and Alexander's First Word — and Gets Candid About Nursing Twins

Amal Clooney is mastering motherhood – and her twins are starting to grasp their first words.

The human rights lawyer, 40, gave Vogue a glimpse into her new life as a parent to twins Alexander and Ella – born in June 2017 – for the magazine’s May cover story.

Amal, who speaks three languages, revealed that the babies have said their first words, with husband George Clooney adorably prompting their kickoff into English.

“We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,’ ” Amal shared. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

RELATED: George & Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones to Fellow Passengers on Flight with 6-Month-Old Twins

Amal told Vogue that mornings are for the family, with the babies spending “quality time” in their parents’ bed for a couple hours. Despite her busy career, she makes sure not to schedule any calls until after 8 a.m.

Amal Clooney Annie Leibovitz

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Annie Leibovitz

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Although she remarked that her son is “quite a healthy eater,” breastfeeding twins proved to be challenging.

RELATED VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Step Out Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld for a Great Cause

“When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two,” she explained. “I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”

Amal Clooney Annie Leibovitz

Amal Clooney

As for looks, Alexander has taken after his dad – despite George’s hesitation to admit it – while Ella resembles her mom.

“My daughter looks exactly like Amal,” the 56-year-old actor told PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “She has big beautiful eyes … It’s incredible.”

George and Amal Clooney Filippo MONTEFORTEFILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: George Clooney on His Deep Love for Wife Amal: ‘Her Life Meant More to Me Than My Life’

Amal and George carved out some couple time this week in New York City, where the attorney is currently teaching at Columbia University. They stepped out for a romantic dinner date last Thursday, followed by another parents-only outing on Friday.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Also in the interview, Amal opens up about her impressive career and how she and her actor husband first met. She also gets candid about the lengths the couple have to go to for a semblance of privacy.

“We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can’t otherwise get it,” Amal told the magazine. “But that whole side — invasions of privacy and paparazzi, all of that — has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life.”