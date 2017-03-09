Amal Clooney Showcases Her Baby Bump in a Pink Dress and Overcoat Ahead of U.N. Visit

Amal Clooney stepped out in New York City Wednesday night, wearing pink from head to (almost) toe.

Wearing the Bottega Veneta Cruise Collection Velvet Devore dress with a brick-like pattern over her growing baby bump, Clooney finished her look with the Bottega Veneta Cruise Collection Cashmere Overcoat in dusty rose, matching Bottega Veneta Roma handbag, pink lipstick and black pumps.

The international human rights attorney, 39, is in town to visit the United Nations, where she will speak Thursday afternoon to encourage the group to investigate genocidal claims against the ISIS terrorist group.

Clooney, who is currently expecting twins with husband George Clooney, recently talked to BBC News about her decision to speak at the U.N. on behalf of people in German refuges she met with and heard accounts from.

“I’ve been to refuges in Germany like the one you showed in your piece and I have interviewed former child soldiers and young girls who were raped and enslaved by ISIS,” she told BBC News’ Fiona Bruce.

“It’s been the most harrowing testimony I’ve ever heard. We know that it’s genocide. The UN has said so,” she added. “In other words: ISIS is trying to destroy them as a group and we are allowing it to happen without actually calling ISIS to account.”

Clooney, 39, went on to explain that the evidence is there — 4,000 bodies in a mass grave in Mosul, Iraq, for example — and that there are direct actions that can be taken but aren’t at the moment.

“You need to collect DNA, you need to collect phone records. And none of that is being done at the moment,” she said. “This is exactly the question that I’ll be posing to member states and [I’m] going to ask them: ‘Are the crimes not serious enough for you to investigate?’ ”

“I think if there are more people who now understand what’s happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think that it’s a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get,” she added.