See Amal Clooney’s Growing Baby Bump Around the World — and Her Incredible Maternity Style

Being an expectant mom hasn’t hampered Amal Clooney‘s globe-trotting life — or her glamorous style.

The 39-year-old human-rights lawyer and her husband George Clooney, 55, are expecting twins, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Amal continues to jet-set around the globe with her growing belly in tow. In fact, the 39-year-old lawyer’s bump already deserves a passport! Check out Amal’s early pregnancy style from around the world.

Amal visited her husband on the set of his film Suburbicon in Los Angeles along with their dog Millie in October. She wore a pair of Alice + Olivia embroidered jeans that had ’70s vibes thanks to the cornucopia of autumn leaves and multicolored flowers embroidered throughout. She completed her look with an on-theme fringe bag, Linda Farrow sunglasses and mustard long-sleeve top.

In late October, Amal was still showing off her toned tummy during a dinner date with her Oscar-winning husband at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Keeping her look casual in jeans and a $79 black crop top by lingerie brand Cosabella, there was no sign of a baby bump just yet.

Amal delivered the keynote speech at the Texas Conference for Women at the Austin Convention Center in mid-November. Looking elegant in a gray pinstripe dress paired with beige pumps, the human-rights attorney discussed women’s rights around the world and spoke at length about her 23-year-old Yazidi client Nadia Murad, who is a political refugee in Germany after living in captivity as an ISIS sex slave.

On Jan. 9, the couple attended a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice in London. The event was held in support of the Netflix documentary White Helmets about the work done by heroic Syrians to help those hit by bombings in the country.

The stylish mom-to-be stunned in a black Dolce & Gabbana shift dress sprinkled with an assortment of colorful flowers. She completed the look with black tights and booties, perfectly complemented by her man’s all-black ensemble.

The couple took advantage of the mild weather near their mansion in Sonning, England, for a romantic arm-in-arm stroll along the riverbank in mid-January.

The lawyer opted for a cream sweater with a green jacket for the outing, paired with gray cigarette trousers tucked into her knee-high brown boots. George sported a tweed hat with a gray scarf tucked into a double-breasted black coat and loose-cut jeans.

A few days later, Amal was honored at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland for raising awareness about the plight of the Yazidi people, a group native to Northern Iraq. The expecting mom wore a beige dress accessorized with pointy black heels.

The couple returned to Los Angeles on Jan. 27, where they were spotted at LAX airport. Amal wore a gray sweater with a heavy Adam Lippes coat, completed with jeans and boots as she rolled her suitcase through the arrivals area.

However, it wasn’t long before the duo were jet-setting again. Amal celebrated her 39th birthday in Barcelona, Spain, where she traveled with her husband and his parents.

On Feb. 2, the expectant mother looked chic in an all-black ensemble paired with black heels while grabbing dinner at local restaurant Rooftop Smokehouse, walking hand in hand with George as they headed inside the restaurant.

The group were also snapped at the airport in Barcelona, with Amal keeping warm in a long black jacket and spicing up her look in leopard-print boots.