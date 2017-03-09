Amal Clooney Steps Out at United Nations to Speak Against ISIS

Between speaking out bravely against ISIS, being fluent in multiple languages, marrying George Clooney and pulling off an enviably flawless maternity style as she carries twins, it seems like there’s nothing Amal Clooney can’t do.

The British international human rights lawyer stepped out in New York City Thursday to attend the United Nations, where she is expected to encourage the U.N. to investigate allegations of genocide against ISIS. (Watch a livestream of her speech here.)

Amal — who was also spotted out twice on Wednesday — wore a lemon dress with black piping as she departed her hotel for the U.N. Thursday afternoon.

“It’s been the most harrowing testimony I’ve ever heard. We know that it’s genocide. The U.N. has said so,” Amal, 39, told BBC News Tuesday of interviews she conducted with young girls and past soldiers “who were raped and enslaved by ISIS.”

Amal’s strategy in her Thursday meeting is to draw attention to the evidence, which she points out is extensive.

“There are mass graves that are being discovered; just a few days ago in Mosul a huge mass grave that’s thought to have 4,000 bodies in it was discovered and there’s other types of evidence as well,” she said.

“ISIS is actually a big bureaucracy, believe it or not, and they are leaving behind documents,” Amal added. “You need to collect DNA, you need to collect phone records. And none of that is being done at the moment.”

“[I’m] going to ask [UN representatives]: ‘Are the crimes not serious enough for you to investigate?’ Well, that can’t be it. This is genocide. ‘Do you think there is no evidence for you to collect?’ That’s not right either,” she continued. “There are mass graves whose locations are known. You can start there and there’s plenty of other evidence to collect.”

Amal is doing her part to amplify those voices that can’t be heard, while still making sure she doesn’t put herself in physically risky situations during her pregnancy — and that includes no traveling to dangerous countries.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” George told French outlet Paris Match in February. “I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”