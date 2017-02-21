Pregnant Amal Clooney Steps Out for the First Time Since It's Revealed She's Expecting Twins

Babies on board!

On Tuesday, Amal Clooney stepped out for the first time since news of her pregnancy – with twins! – broke, but masked any hint of a baby bump.

The human-rights attorney, 39, wore a vibrant red, ankle-length overcoat with a minidress, black tights and motorcycle boots for the outing.

Multiple sources confirmed Amal’s pregnancy with husband George Clooney to PEOPLE earlier this month, revealing that she’s due this spring. The babies are the first children for both.

The couple have been spending time in the U.K. over the past few months, quietly nesting at their renovated English mansion in a small town in the countryside west of London.

George, 55, opened up for the first time about the news this week, telling Laurent Weil on his French program, Rencontres de Cinema, “We are really happy and really excited.”

He added, “It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all … with arms wide open.”