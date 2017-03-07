Alona Tal Welcomes Daughter Charlie

She’s here!

Supernatural alum Alona Tal has welcomed a baby girl, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“Announcing – our daughter Charlie. The new member of the team,” she captioned a photo of her daughter’s tiny hand around her fingers and that of husband Marcos Ferraez.

Tal, 33, added red heart emojis and the hashtags, “#familyunit,” “#love,” “#baby,” “#happiness” and “#blessed.”

The actress confirmed she and Ferraez were expecting a daughter exclusively to PEOPLE in January, sharing photos from her serene, zen-themed baby shower.

“This is my first pregnancy, so needless to say, the shower was a nice break from the worries and ‘what ifs’ of the unknown that lies ahead,” Tal told PEOPLE of the celebration, which was attended by the likes of celebrity guests such as Gal Gadot and brand-new mom Christy Carlson Romano.

“Being surrounded by dearest friends who are all amazing, talented, nurturing women and watching them enjoy every minute of the baby shower was a gift I shall sincerely cherish forever,” she added at the time.

Ferraez is one proud dad, but before Charlie’s arrival, he was one proud husband, taking to Instagram to share how impressed he was that his wife was still making exercise a priority late into her pregnancy.

“My wife working out at 81/2 mo pregnant,” he captioned a photo of Tal in the mirror, holding her bump while dressed in gym attire.

“#mom #baby #daddy #Beautiful #BabyBound #StayingFit #ProudHusband,” Ferraez added.