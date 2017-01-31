Zen Mama! Alona Tal Celebrates Daughter’s Upcoming Birth with Celestial-Themed Baby Shower

Alona Tal is preparing for motherhood by celebrating in the most relaxing way possible.

The Israeli actress is set to welcome a baby girl this year with husband Marcos Ferraez, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

To mark the occasion, the Supernatural alum was the guest of honor at a moon-and-stars-themed Beverly Hills, California, baby shower on Sunday, hosted by Good Carma Studio.

“This is my first pregnancy, so needless to say, the shower was a nice break from the worries and ‘what ifs’ of the unknown that lies ahead.,” Tal, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her special day.

“Being Israeli born, where baby showers aren’t really a thing, I couldn’t imagine how excited I would become about having one myself. The ladies at Good Carma Studio understood me and who I am, and based on that, threw the most amazing and relaxing baby shower I have ever attended.”

The mom-to-be jokes, “I’m so grateful it was my own shower or else I would have been very jealous!”

The “zen-like” bash, decked out in gold, white and black accents, was attended by Gal Gadot, Christy Carlson Romano, Noa Tishby, Susie Abromeit and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

“Being surrounded by dearest friends who are all amazing, talented, nurturing women and watching them enjoy every minute of the baby shower was a gift I shall sincerely cherish forever,” says Tal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

As guests arrived to the spa-infused party, they were gifted with custom Hamsa hair bows from Ella’s Bows. Each guest also had the opportunity to hand-pick a necklace with healing stones from Emma J. Company.

Attendees noshed on gourmet bites catered by vegan chef Theresa Rountree, including falafel salad with beet dressing, hearts-of-palm-stuffed vegan crab cakes with mango salsa and crostini with herbed cheese, caramelized onions, roasted carrots and dill.

For dessert, a Polkatots dessert table offered multiple cakes, cupcakes and cookies decorated to highlight the celestial theme.

Flowers by Bashful Rose decorated the serene space and a La Croix sparkling water bar kept everyone’s thirst quenched, offering a variety of flavors, along with berries for garnish.

Between bites and sips, Tal’s friends and family were treated to custom illustrations from Courtney coloring, were able to mix together their own Lalicious body scrubs and chose cute sunglasses by Real Shades for their own kids.

To add to the tranquil atmosphere, guests enjoyed foot and hand massages from Manly Handz mobile spa.

The expectant mom of the hour was gifted with a plethora of goodies to help her relax as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl, including a Muse Meditation Headband and a basket from Secrets of Tea, filled with brews for both moms and babies.

But Tal wasn’t the only person to leave the party with gifts. Each attendee went home with a tote bag chock full of treasures, including products by Mabel’s Labels, Stephen Joseph Gifts, Pixi, Aquiesse Candles, Munchkin, Stella & Dot, Truself Organics, Angels & Emeralds, Baby K’tan and more.

“Being able to get pampered and showered with love and beautiful energy before we head into the next chapter of our lives was welcomed and very much needed,” Tal tells PEOPLE. “My husband and I could not be more excited and hopeful.”