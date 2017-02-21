Inside Allison Holker’s Son’s Neutral Nursery: ‘I’m Really Big on Letting a Child Decide What Color They Like’

When Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss were brainstorming the nursery design for their son Maddox Laurel, now 10 months, they didn’t stick to tradition — and for good reason.

“I’m really big on letting a child decide what color they like, instead of throwing a color at them,” Holker, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively of Maddox’s room in the couple’s newly renovated home. “I felt going more of a neutral brown would help him find what he likes.”

“I believe that not every girl might like dolls, I don’t think every boy might like cars. I think that a kid needs to have a little more space and develop on their own and see what they are naturally drawn to,” adds the Dancing with the Stars pro. “Going a neutral color will help him pick what his favorite color is on his own.”

The couple enlisted the help of HomeGoods designer Amy Lipnis to bring their vision to life. The resulting space makes use of the neutral browns, tans and creams, but throws in pops of colors like yellow and blue, as well as a few special items that brighten up the room.

“We have a rocking-chair elephant that is just adorable,” Holker says of her favorite piece in the nursery. “Being able to sit with my little boy every night before he goes to bed and read him his story is the best time of the day for me. It’s something we do every night together, and it’s just our special time.”

“I really hope that when he gets a little bit bigger that he’ll actually sit on the rocking chair and actually enjoy it as much as I do. It’s so cute and it adds a really lovely childlike nature to the room,” adds the mom of two.

There’s no doubt little Maddox is covered, but what about Holker’s 8½-year-old daughter Weslie?

“My daughter’s favorite space in the house is definitely our dining room,” she says. “My daughter absolutely gets really excited for our family dinner and she always cooks with us.”

Continues the fit mama, “When we sit down, she’s always excited to ask the first question at the dinner table of, ‘How was everyone’s day?’ She’s always the one to start off the conversation, which we love so much.”

Though Holker and Boss, 34 — The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s resident DJ — have been living in their first home together for a bit, they have taken their time in making it their own. But their patience and hard work have been worth it.

“We’ve been living in our home for a year now, so we’ve been working on designing it, trying to figure out what to do with [it]. We’re excited to have it finally done and we absolutely love it now,” Holker says.

