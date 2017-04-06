Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz’s Son, Genesis, Can Drop a Beat — See the Cute Video!

In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567😂😂😂😂 thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear ⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

It’s never too early to learn how to beatbox.

Genesis Ali, the 2-year-old son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, is showcasing some serious skills in an adorable video his dad posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

The couple’s other son, Egypt Daoud, 6, also takes after his parents. In December, the aspiring musician wrote his first song, “Super-boy” and Swizz Beatz was there to share his accomplishment.

Swizz Beatz, 38, posted a video of Egypt singing and playing the piano on Instagram with the adorable caption, “Proud dad alert…Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy… wait for those fancy fingers at the end.”

Egypt starts out singing his lyrics, “I am the super-boy,” before showing off some truly impressive finger work on the keys at the end without even looking at the piano.

He’s also been sharing his talents with the likes of Kendrick Lamar. The 6-year-old has a co-producer credit on Lamar’s Untitled Unmastered project that dropped last year.