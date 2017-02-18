Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Give DJ Khaled’s Son a Major Gift — See the Video!

Looks like DJ Khaled‘s son, Asahd, has gotten a new set of piano keys.

Khaled took to Instagram on Friday to thank Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz for the white piano they gave his 3-month-old son. The piano came with Keys’ “No One” lyrics handwritten along the top.

“Part 1!! Wow !! Me my son @asahdkhaled and my queen want to thank @aliciakeys @therealswizzz for this amazing gift for my son!! Wow !!” Khaled wrote. “Tears of joy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! KHALED FAMLIY WE ARE SO #GRATEFUL !!”

Asahd is seen sitting at his new piano, hitting the keys with the help of those around him.

The DJ and his longtime partner, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son in October. He documented the entire process on his favorite app, Snapchat.

Khaled has made it clear in the past that he is looking forward to his son following in his footsteps.

The baby boy made his red carpet debut at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards alongside his mom and dad in an adorable tux, a bow tie and sneakers, his purple jacket perfectly matching his dad’s.