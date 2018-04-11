She’s weeks away from welcoming baby No. 2 — her first son! — and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno celebrated with a blue jean baby-themed bash on the beach.

“I felt grateful and so very loved,” says the former Bachelorette, 33, whose baby boy arrives in May. “It was the perfect shower.”

The fête, planned by Be Inspired PR, took place at the Malibu Beach Inn, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, and featured white and blue blooms by Hidden Garden Flowers.

“There were so many beautiful touches that made the day so special,” says Fedotowsky-Manno. Those included décor from Table Top rentals (gold beaded chargers) and Soiree8 (navy goblets), ‘Oh Boy’ stir sticks and a sign by Creative Amme as well as handmade denim braids by Jesi Haack Design.

Fedotowsky-Manno’s friend Orly made denim pockets for the flatware. “It was such a fun touch!”

Guests dined on “ridiculously yummy” food, but Fedotowsky-Manno’s 21-month-old daughter Molly was focused on her sweet tooth with treats by Sweet and Saucy Shop.

“We really very rarely let her eat sweets,” says Fedotowsky-Manno. “I think she’s had ice cream once and cake once. In fact, the last time she had cake was at her first birthday party. So the cake was really a treat for her! She couldn’t get enough of it! And while she was eating it, she was dancing and putting on a show for all the girls. It was so precious.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Expecting Second Child

The mom-to-be opened “super cute clothes” for the baby on the way, but was happiest to be surrounded by friends and family.

“I’m super grateful that [my husband] Kevin [Manno] was there to be a part of it,” says Fedotowsky-Manno. “It’s as much a celebration for them as it is for the mother. The day was so special.”

For more from Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.