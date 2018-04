Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno celebrated their son — who is expected to arrive in May — with a blue-jean-baby-themed bash on the beach.

“Honestly it was one of the most beautiful days we’ve had in Southern California in awhile,” the former Bachelorette, 33, tells PEOPLE. “It just made the day that more special.”

The fête, planned by Be Inspired PR, took place at the Malibu Beach Inn, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

“I felt grateful and so very loved,” says Fedotowsky-Manno. “It was the perfect shower.”