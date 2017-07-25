Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Is Officially Trying for Baby No. 2: ‘If I Was Ovulating Right Now, I Wouldn’t Be Here!’

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno are ready to give their daughter, 1-year-old Molly Sullivan, a sibling.

The former Bachelorette stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios recently to chat about her hopes for expanding her family — sooner rather than later.

“If I was ovulating right now, I wouldn’t be here! I’d be back in L.A.,” she jokes, laughing. “We want another baby, and sometimes I think, ‘Gosh, I should be careful about being so vocal about wanting to be trying right now’ because what if it doesn’t happen right away?”

Continues Fedotowsky-Manno, 32, “What if it takes a year to happen? What if it takes two years? You just never know, so if that’s my path, that happens. I’m hoping it happens fast, but you never know.”

Fedotowsky-Manno’s baby girl just turned 1 with a sparkly unicorn-themed bash, but the mother of one remembers quite vividly the time before Molly’s arrival — and has some words of advice for fellow Bachelor Nation member Jade Roper Tolbert, who’s expecting her own baby girl this fall.

“I know that she’s so exhausted, I know she’s uncomfortable,” says Fedotowsky-Manno. “But you’ve got to just try, [with] every ounce of your being, to enjoy the alone time.”

“Not having someone to be responsible for, at least outside of your body,” she explains. “You gotta try to enjoy that time alone together — their marriage and their time together.”

Jokes Fedotowsky-Manno, “Enjoy it. Enjoy it, Jade and [husband Tanner Tolbert]. Go have sex.”