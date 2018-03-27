Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Bump Pops in Colorful Two-Piece During Hawaiian Babymoon

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is getting in one last trip to the beach before baby.

The former Bachelorette star — who announced in November that she is expecting her second child with husband Kevin Manno, 34 — was photographed on Friday soaking up the sun on a beachside walk at Hawaii’s Grand Hyatt hotel, her baby bump on full display while she wore a colorful bikini with teal bottoms and a blue-and-pink patterned top.

She and Manno are on their “babymoon” alongside their 20-month-old daughter Molly and both of their moms.

The couple are expecting a son in late May.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno MEGA

“We haven’t been on a trip in so long, so we’re definitely looking forward to a few days by a pool in the sunshine,” Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, wrote on her blog Thursday before flying out to the Aloha state. “It’s gonna be so great for us because they will take care of Molly some of the time so we can relax and lay by the pool. We definitely need some of that before the second baby comes.”

Judging from the photos posted to Instagram, the getaway was a total hit. Though it rained a few days, the Manno family spent plenty of time on the beach and by the pool, indulging in snacks and enjoying the warm weather.

The Grand Hyatt hotel was a particularly nostalgic spot for Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband too, as it was the same spot they had their babymoon while she was pregnant with Molly.

“We just love it here so it was really a no-brainer for us,” Fedotowsky-Manno wrote in another blog post. “It’s so beautiful here.”

In fact, the reality TV star couldn’t help but get nostalgic as she stood in the sand with her daughter.

“What’s so crazy is that the last time I stood on his beach, Molly was in my belly and now I’m holding her in my arms. It’s pretty crazy to think about,” she wrote on her website. “I can’t believe this is our last vacation as a family of 3.”

“Last time we were on this beach together, I was 20 weeks pregnant with her and had no idea how much my heart could love,” she added on Instagram, captioning a photo of that moment. “Now I’m 31 weeks pregnant with her little brother on the same beach and wondering how I could possibly love even more.'”

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Fedotowsky Breaks Down Our Favorite Bachelorette Looks Throughout the Years

Fedotowsky-Manno has always been one to open up her most intimate moments for her growing family on social media.

Back in February, she shared a video from Nov. 11 of the emotional moment she and her family found out the sex of their second child.

“Molly, you’re going to have a little brother!” said a happy Fedotowsky-Manno in the clip, while wiping away tears. “We would have been so happy either way, but part of me was hoping it was going to be a boy. … I always said like 60 percent I want a boy, 40 percent I want a girl.”

“Because if this wasn’t a boy, we’d never have a boy,” Manno, who shared a sweet kiss with his wife, who added, “We only want to have two babies, so this just feels very final.”