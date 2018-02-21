Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is getting candid about a scary experience that had her fearing for her baby’s life.

After sharing with her followers on Instagram Live earlier this week that she woke up in the middle of the night with severe, contraction-like pain, The Bachelorette alum revealed more about the incident in a new blog post on her personal website.

The 33-year-old — who is pregnant with her second child with husband Kevin Manno — wrote that she felt “sharp pains in my uterus” but initially dismissed the discomfort as gas pain.

But throughout the night, the pain got worse. “In fact,” Fedotowsky-Manno said, “it started coming in waves just like contractions.”

“And I KNOW contraction pain,” she continued. “I’ve had a baby before and the pain is intense, distinct and unmistakable when it’s severe. I was without a doubt having contractions and I was absolutely terrified.”

Fedotowsky-Manno — who also shares 19-month-old daughter Molly Sullivan with Manno — said she got into the bathtub in an attempt to alleviate the pain, but nothing helped.

“I really felt that the situation was serious when I suddenly had the urge to go to the bathroom. As any woman who’s been through childbirth knows, when the baby comes it feels like you have to go number two. The pressure is very intense and I suddenly felt that intense pressure.”

After her “whimpers turned into sobs” — and much back and forth with Manno — Fedotowsky-Manno got in her car with intentions to head to the hospital.

“At that point I was absolutely convinced that I was going into labor and was going to have a baby at 26 weeks pregnant,” she said. “In mere seconds I went through scenarios in my brain of spending months in the NICU, or even worse, not having a baby to sit with in the hospital at all. Could this really be happening? I’m in tears thinking about it even as I type this.”

Luckily, in the minutes before she drove off, the pain “completely went away” and the next day, she visited her physician and learned that the “contractions” were caused by severe dehydration, with the pain escalated by gas.

She wrote, “It’s embarrassing for me to even say that because the pain I was experiencing was so awful that it seems insane to me that gas could cause something like that. But I think the majority of it came from dehydration.”

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly Ali Fedotowsky-Manno/Instagram

After initially revealing the “pregnancy scare,” Fedotowsky-Manno said, “I was completely blown away at how many women left me comments or sent me D.M.s saying that they had been through the same thing. Honestly, in a way it was reassuring because I almost felt like something must’ve been seriously wrong with me or the baby.”

By opening up, she said she hopes to “spread awareness about the importance of staying hydrated during pregnancy,” admitting, “I knew it was important but I guess I just never realized exactly how important it is.”