Baby Bachelorette Chic! Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Shares Her Mini Must-Haves for Daughter Molly

“I think every little girl should have one super girly dress or tutu in the closet,” former Bachelorette and mom of one Ali Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE
1 of 6
BLUSH BABY
"I love putting Molly in cute outfits," former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno — who today runs a lifestyle blog — tells PEOPLE of her daughter.
But cuteness doesn't mean sacrificing practicality: "In those first few months, the comfort and ease of putting something on is super essential!" adds Fedotowsky-Manno, giving an exclusive look into her 13-month-old's enviable closet.
2 of 6
HATS OFF
"Whether you have a little girl or a little boy, cute hats are such a fun way to dress up any basic outfit!" Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE.
"That said, not all babies will wear hats (they rip them off)," she explains, "but if you start them very young, they're more likely to keep them on as they get older."
Our Favorite Finds! Floppy Straw Hat ($15), gap.com; Chiffon-Rosette Straw Sun Hat for Toddler ($11), oldnavy.com; Straw Fedora with Pink Ribbon ($21.50 to $23), amazon.com
3 of 6
ONE(SIE) AND DONE
"Onesies are the absolute easiest thing to put your baby in, and they tend to be the most comfortable to wear," says Fedotowsky-Manno.
"However, I find regular, plain onesies to be boring, so I absolutely love putting Molly in onesies that have cute little capped or ruffled sleeves."
Our Favorite Finds! Eyelet Flutter Bodysuit ($17), gap.com; Carter's Geometric & Floral Bodysuits ($18), kohls.com; Burt's Bees Baby Girls' Frilly Flower Bodysuit ($12), target.com
4 of 6
BOW BABE
"A headband bow is much better than a clip bow because many babies don't have a lot of hair, which makes it difficult to use the clip bows," says the stylish mama.
"And let's face it, sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between a boy and girl baby," Fedotowsky-Manno adds of one of her reasons for favoring bows.
Our Favorite Finds! Soft and Stretchy Nylon Headbands ($15), amazon.com; Small Bow Slip-On Headband ($9), gap.com; Carter's Bow Head Wrap Set ($12), kohls.com
5 of 6
FRILLS AND THRILLS
"I think every little girl should have one super girly dress or tutu in the closet," Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE. "It can be for special occasions, or just for a good photo op every now and then."
Our Favorite Finds! Sunshine & Me Dress & Diaper Cover Set ($128), saksfifthavenue.com; Ribbon Rosette Tutu Dress ($38), nordstrom.com; White Satin Rhinestone Strap Tulle Tutu Dress ($50), sears.com
6 of 6
ROMPER ROOM
"When people think of cute outfits for little girls, dresses often come to mind. However, Molly just turned 1 and she is still crawling quite a bit," Fedotowsky-Manno says.
"I noticed that every time I would put a dress on her she would end up crying on the floor in frustration because she would get caught up on her dress and get very upset," she adds of why she loves rompers for her little gal on the go.
Our Favorite Finds! Floral Print Romper ($21), nordstrom.com; Carter's Floral Romper & Striped Dress Set ($14), kohls.com; Floral Ruffle Shorty One-Piece ($25), gap.com
