Baby Bachelorette Chic! Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Shares Her Mini Must-Haves for Daughter Molly

HATS OFF

"Whether you have a little girl or a little boy, cute hats are such a fun way to dress up any basic outfit!" Fedotowsky-Manno tells PEOPLE.

"That said, not all babies will wear hats (they rip them off)," she explains, "but if you start them very young, they're more likely to keep them on as they get older."

Our Favorite Finds! Floppy Straw Hat ($15), gap.com; Chiffon-Rosette Straw Sun Hat for Toddler ($11), oldnavy.com; Straw Fedora with Pink Ribbon ($21.50 to $23), amazon.com