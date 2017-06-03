Ali Fedotowsky Goes DIY for Daughter Molly’s First Birthday: Inside the Planning

Ali Fedotowsky is one month away from a big celebration marking her first year of parenthood.

The season 6 Bachelorette, 32, and husband Kevin Manno, 33, will celebrate their daughter Molly‘s first birthday on July 6, and the couple has been in “full on party planning mode” as of late.

“We’re doing a unicorn theme. A lot of people say the unicorn theme has been done, but I don’t care. It’s cute and I needed something easy,” Fedotowsky told PEOPLE at the 14th annual Inspiration Awards benefitting Step Up, an organization that provides opportunities, such as after-school and weekend mentorship programs, for high school girls.

“I went on Pinterest and there were so many cute unicorn things. We’re doing it all ourselves. At first, I was going to hire a party planner and then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ It’s a one-year-old, let’s be real. It doesn’t need a party planner,” the mother of one continued.

“We’re doing a backyard barbecue, we’re renting a house, our families are flying in, it’s going to be so fun,” Fedotowsky concluded.

As for which members of her Bachelorette mom group are invited to the big bash, Fedotowsky said she will welcome anyone who could attend.

“If any one of them are in town, absolutely,” the star shared. “It’s hard to fly and come out here for something like that and not many are local. If they happen to be in town, they are invited!”

Fedotowsky announced her engagement to TV and radio host Manno in September 2015, after dating since April 2013. The couple tied the knot in March.

Practicing my ballet. Standing on my tippy toes is hard stuff. A post shared by Molly Manno (@mollymanno) on May 25, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Ahead of Molly’s party, Fedotowsky has been chronicling her baby girl’s every move.

“Ten [months] has been the craziest!” she gushed. “She went from month nine laying on the floor and doing nothing and now she’s everywhere.”