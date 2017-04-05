Ali Fedotowsky’s 9-Month-Old Daughter Molly Knows How to Take a Selfie: ‘She’s a Professional’

Like any mother, Ali Fedotowksy loves taking photos of her baby — and luckily, her daughter Molly Sullivan is quite the little starlet.

“Oh, she’s a professional,” the former Bachelorette, 32, tells PEOPLE of her 9-month-old baby girl. “She knows exactly how to ham it up for the camera.”

“If I put my phone on my selfie mode, she knows where to push the button to take the photo — and she’s 9 months old!” adds Fedotowsky with a laugh. “She’s definitely mastered her role as my little Instagram model.”

Fedotowsky says she and her TV- and radio-host husband Kevin Manno, 33, are “both obsessed” with photographing Molly’s every move.

“We constantly have our nice professional camera out because everything she does is cute,” says Fedotowsky. “And we want to document it all!”

And one exciting event that’s definitely going to be getting its own photo album? Molly’s very first Easter this month.

“Molly’s not going to remember this Easter, but we will,” says Fedotowsky, who is partnering with the American Egg Board this year. “I want her to have photos of this to look back on — I don’t have photos of my first Easter ever and I wish I did, you know?”

“We decorated all these pretty eggs and took adorable photos of her in bunny ears,” says Fedotowsky. “As she grows up, we’re going to continue decorating every year — it’ll be a tradition in our house.” (For a chance to win an American Egg Board Easter gift set — which includes a KitchenAid Mixer, egg cookbook, egg molds and more American Egg Board swag — share your decorated Easter eggs on Instagram using the hashtags #EggArt and #Sweepstakes.)

“We’ll do an Easter-egg hunt, too, and we’ll cook family brunch,” adds the former reality star. “We really want Easter to be about creating memories together — not about getting candy in an Easter basket.”

And Molly takes after her mother when it comes to a love for eggs: Fedotowsky explains that since she’s still nursing and breastfed babies can be vitamin D deficient, Molly gets her supply from eggs.

“She loves eggs,” say Fedotowsky, adding that her daughter is also a fan of certain fruits and veggies like broccoli and berries — but of course, Mom’s breast milk comes first.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to nurse for this long,” says Fedotowsky. “I know a lot of women can’t, or their schedules make it too hard to do it this long, so I feel incredibly fortunate that I’ve been able to. I don’t know how long I’ll go. I keep saying I need to stop because it’s hard — you have to always be available!”

Not to mention that Molly can get a little feisty when she’s hungry.

“She beats me up when I’m breastfeeding,” quips Fedotowsky. “She’s a seriously active baby — she never sits still. So while she’s breastfeeding, she punches me and pulls my hair! But it creates such a special bond, so I’m so grateful that we get to have that together.”

And through it all, Fedotowsky has Manno — whom she wed last month — by her side.

“If you had asked me before we got married if anything would be different, I would have said no — it’s just a piece of paper, who cares?” she says. “And it’s not that it necessarily changes us, but it’s just different knowing that he’s my husband.”

“It’s not like before we would have walked away from the relationship because we have a daughter together — there’s no bigger commitment than having a child with somebody, in my opinion,” she continues. “But we have decided that we are bound together. It’s hard to put in words — there’s just something different about it, but it’s a really good different. It’s a feeling of unity.”