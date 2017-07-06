Molly the Unicorn! Ali Fedotowsky-Manno’s Baby Girl Turns 1 with a DIY Fantasy Bash Fit for a Mythical Princess

Molly Sullivan is ringing in birthday No. 1 in style.

The daughter of Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno turns 1 on Thursday, but celebrated the milestone over the weekend. Held at a house the couple rented especially for the festivities, the unicorn-themed bash featured tons of pink, purple, sparkle and DIY.

“In the end, the day was absolutely perfect! I honestly wouldn’t have changed a thing and I’m so grateful all our family and friends were able to get together to celebrate our special little girl,” wrote Fedotowsky-Manno in her blog post detailing the elements of the whimsical event.

“I can’t believe I’m now the mother to a toddler! How did this happen?!” adds the former Bachelorette, 32.

Among the magical touches were a dessert bar by Polkatots Cupcakes featuring a three-tier unicorn-themed cake and matching “Pinterest worthy” cupcakes. (Plus a coordinating smash cake for Molly from Ginger & Fox Bake Shop!)

Fedotowsky-Manno snagged some custom dessert toppers reading “Molly Turns One” from Etsy shop Poppy Jack, and used her own DIY skills to build a hanging photo display — made out of an old pallet, glue, paper clips and artificial pink flowers — chronicling the first 12 months of Molly’s life.

“What I love about this sign is that it totally finished off our project and it’s now hanging in Molly’s room on the wall,” she writes of the top letters that spell out her baby girl’s name. “So I was not only able to use it for the birthday party but now it’s a beautiful piece of art in Molly’s room!”

Another standout piece of décor that made pictures pop? The “ONE” floral sign, whose letters Fedotowsky-Manno says she had almost all of already from her bridal shower — she just needed to pick up an “N” to complete it!

“I wanted a cute prop to do photos with and this ONE sign by an Etsy shop called Little Sparrow Bows was perfect! (Again I’m Etsy OBSESSED!),” she writes.

The mom of one admits she and Manno “don’t normally dress Molly in super girly things” but had to go a little all out for her big day — especially considering the party’s motif.

“A super girly, frilly dress just seemed appropriate for her unicorn-themed first birthday party! And to tie in the unicorn theme, we did this gorgeous unicorn headband,” she shares. “It just made all her photos extra cute! Finished off her girly little look with some white baby shoes that are just precious.”

No guest floated away from the magical soirée without a parting gift. “To tie in the unicorn birthday theme, we gifted unicorn plush toys by Little Giraffe,” Fedotowsky-Manno writes. “They are the softest things ever! As soon as I saw that Little Giraffe had the unicorn plush stuffed animals, I knew I needed them as a gift for Molly’s party. The kiddos absolutely love them!”

“We also wanted to give away something parents need for their kids, and one of Molly’s favorite things is her Zoli straw cup,” she continues. “So every little one got a straw cup and I wrapped it up in the unicorn gift bag to tie in the unicorn birthday theme. Each kiddo also took home a little unicorn party hat or horse party hat.”

Fedotowsky-Manno admits that while she “held it together” the day of the party, she was “an emotional wreck” on Thursday, a.k.a. the anniversary of the day Molly came into the world.

“It doesn’t look like today will be the same [as the day of the party],” she writes. “I thought I was totally fine and then I got an email from a baby website I read with the title ‘Your One-Year-Old’ and I lost it. I didn’t think I would be so emotional.”