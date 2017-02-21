Ali Fedotowsky’s Proudest Parenting Moment Is Breastfeeding Her Daughter: ‘You Are a Restaurant That’s Open 24/7’

Ali Fedotowsky‘s daughter Molly Sullivan is 7 months old now, and the former Bachelorette is opening up about what her proudest moment as a parent has been so far.

“My proudest moment is when she slept through the night for the first time,” Fedotowsky jokes, before admitting that it’s actually breastfeeding.

“I’ve exclusively breastfed her for seven months,” explains Fedotowsky, 32. “And the reason that’s a proud moment for me is because I told myself I would do six months.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I’m gonna make it to six months,’ but the fact that I have been able to make it to six months breastfeeding and still beyond — it’s seven months now, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon,” she continues. “I’m really proud of that because it’s hard. You are a restaurant that’s open 24/7.”

Breastfeeding comes with some hilarious moments, too, according to the blogger and new mom.

“Molly loves to poop when she’s nursing,” she admits, laughing. “I’ll be sitting there like, ‘Oh, my precious baby,’ and she’s nursing and it’s this bonding moment between mother and daughter, and then just (makes fart noise). And she’ll do it over and over.”

“And she’ll still have my boob in her mouth and she’ll just look up at me and smile,” adds Fedotowsky. “I’m like, ‘Okay, this is really weird but, like, the best moment ever.’ ”

Fedotowsky’s fiancé Kevin Manno is a big player when it comes to making their daughter giggle.

“She thinks her daddy is so hilarious, so I’ll just sit there and hold her [while he makes her laugh],” she says. “Kevin lives to make Molly laugh.”

Just like any baby, though, Molly isn’t all smiles all the time — and her mama admits those times are the most difficult as a parent.

“When Molly’s good, I’m good,” Fedotowsky says. “It’s the moments when Molly is unhappy and screaming and I don’t know how to help her and I feel just helpless — those are the moments where I really lose it.”

Luckily, Manno is a wonderful support system for his girls and helps his fiancée get a break when she needs it.

“Kevin is just the calming force in my life when all of that’s happening,” she explains. “I’ll be like, ‘I just can’t do this right now,’ and he’ll be like, ‘It’s okay.’ He’ll take her and let me go in the other room.”

“It’s hard, it’s awesome, it will make you crazy,” she adds of parenting an infant. “It will make you your best self, your worst self. All of that.”

Fedotowsky doesn’t have any specific wishes for her daughter’s future aside from it having a positive outcome, in whichever direction Molly chooses.

“My biggest wish for her is that she is successful, in whatever she does in life,” she says.

“Because I feel like I’ve always had that — I’ve always been extremely career-driven. I mean, I was the girl [who] left The Bachelor for her job! And I hope that she gets that from me.”

Though Fedotowsky’s career is a huge motivator in her life, she admits her primary purpose has shifted now that she has a child.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to be her mother,” she says of Molly, getting visibly teary-eyed before adding with a laugh, “This is why I was The Bachelorette — because I’m way too emotional when I’m talking about love and things like that.”