Alfonso Ribeiro Celebrates Son AJ’s 4th Birthday with Mini Golf-Themed Party

Alfonso Ribeiro‘s son had a swinging good time for his birthday!

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and his wife Angela celebrated their older son Alfonso Lincoln Jr. (a.k.a. AJ) turning 4 on Saturday, throwing a mini-golf-themed bash attended by close family and friends at Lakeside Golf Club in Los Angeles’ Toluca Lake neighborhood.

“AJ absolutely loves mini golf!” Angela tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the event. “We go to mini golf courses all the time. All the kids came in golf attire, so it was adorable to see a sea of little professional-looking mini-golfers playing the nine-hole mini-golf course.”

Adds dad of three Alfonso, 46, about the “huge hit” course, “It was a heavy-duty, wood-frame, nine-hole course with great features like windmills and fun obstacles for each hole. The kids had a ball.”

The centerpiece of the bash was a cupcake creation by Polkatots Cupcakes, crafted to look just like a golf course and featuring strawberry, vanilla, chocolate and red-velvet confection varieties.

One of the most exciting parts of the day? AJ’s generously given gifts, including Star Wars toys and one very special item that tied into the day’s theme perfectly.

“His favorite [gift] was a Noochie Golf indoor single mini-golf course,” Alfonso tells PEOPLE. “It’s pretty amazing. It’s a single hole that has up to 25 different course variations.”

AJ’s guests left with special items like kid-sized putters (personalized with Mabel’s Labels) and golf balls from Noochie Golf, as well as Stephen Joseph pencil cases to keep their score cards in.

“There were a lot of kids who had never played miniature golf before, but became hooked at the party,” Angela explains. “For them to go home with their own personalized putter and golf balls made it very exciting for them.”

The fun-filled day was perfect for AJ, whom his dad describes as someone who “loves sports, dancing and practical jokes” and is “outgoing, charismatic, funny” who “loves making people laugh.”

Another of AJ’s many positive traits? The “special bond” he has with his siblings: brother Anders Reyn, 2½, and sister Sienna, Alfonso’s 15-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

“He loves teasing his big sis, like all little brothers. At the same time, he can be incredibly sweet,” Angela praises her older son. “When his little brother cries, AJ is always the first one to rub his back and sing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ to him.”

