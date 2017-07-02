Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams Will Be an 'Awesome Mom,' Vows to Take Paternity Leave

Serena Williams’ fiancé Alexis Ohanian is vowing to take paternity leave as the love birds prepare to welcome their first child in September.

Ohanian, 34, gushed about becoming a parent during a recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, telling the hosts that he’s sure Williams will be a wonderful mother.

“She’s very good at a lot of things,” he said. “And well on her way to being an awesome mom too.”

In April, the tennis legend nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and Ohanian are expecting their first child. Williams recently told Vanity Fair that she will return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

The Reddit co-founder, who is more eager than ever to get everything in his life baby-ready, said he plans to take some time off after the birth of the baby.

“I’ll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do my best — the best job possible as a new dad, first time dad,” he told the hosts.

Williams and Ohanian opened up about the pregnancy, and their sweet love story, in a headline-making cover story for Vanity Fair‘s August issue.

In the article, Williams revealed that she took six pregnancy tests and handed them all to Ohanian in a paper bag to break the news to him.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” she said.

“This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”