Mom-to-Be Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals How This Is Us Will Handle Her Pregnancy While Shooting Season 2

Alexandra Breckenridge is currently pregnant with her second child — but don’t count on seeing her This Is Us character expecting anytime soon.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE Tuesday night about how the Emmy-nominated NBC tearjerker has been shooting around her growing baby bump for season 2.

“We’re still filming, and they have tricks and different clothes to hide stuff, and you can stand behind a counter and frame halfway up,” Breckenridge explained during PEOPLE’s This Is Us season 2 premiere party and screening at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” adds The Walking Dead alum, 35. “They can also digitize it out these days!”

Breckenridge — who announced her pregnancy in August, just 11 months after welcoming son Jack — couldn’t be happier that she and husband Casey Neil Hooper will soon welcome another member into their family.

“I am super excited!” she shares, admitting that she’s been “buying way too many baby clothes” to prepare.

And while all is well in Breckenridge’s relationship, her character Sophie on This Is Us is still learning to balance being away from love interest Kevin (Justin Hartley) as he films his new movie — despite the fact that the two previously dated over a decade ago and struggled with the same problems.

“It happened before,” Breckenridge explains. “Kevin moved to Los Angeles and started to become a working actor, and the distance obviously didn’t help.”

“Hopefully they’re stronger,” she adds. “This is 12 years later, so we’ll see if they can handle the pressure now. I don’t know … we’re going to see where Kevin and Sophie’s relationship ends up going, so that’s kind of exciting.”

One thing’s for sure: Breckenridge has her sights set on sticking around a little longer. She jokes, “Obviously, someone is going to cry, someone is going to die — hopefully not me!”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.