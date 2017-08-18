She became a first-time mom just 11 months ago, but Alexandra Breckenridge is set to do it all over again.

The This Is Us star and her husband Casey Neil Hooper are expecting their second child, the mom-to-be announced Wednesday on Instagram.

The couple are already parents to son Jack, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

“We made another one!!’ Breckenridge, 35, captioned a selfie of herself resting her hand on her baby bump. “Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter.”

Following son Jack’s arrival, the new mom told PEOPLE she was immediately in love with her latest role.

“When I first held my baby, the world melted away and I knew he was the most important thing I’d ever do,” the former Walking Dead star said.

Breckenridge opted for a natural water birth, delivering her son at a local hospital, where she was supported by a team of midwives and a doula.

“Luckily, everything went beautifully and no interventions were needed. I couldn’t be happier with the experience. I’m definitely an advocate for water birth if you choose to go natural,” she said.

And although the mom-to-be has not shared whether they know the sex of their baby on the way, Breckenridge might already have a hunch. When sharing the reasoning behind choosing son Jack’s name, the actress told PEOPLE, “I have no idea where it came from, but I just knew. The same way I knew that he was a boy. Call it mother’s intuition?!”

Breckenridge plays Sophie on This Is Us who is the ex-wife and rekindled love interest of Kevin (Justin Hartley). It is not known if her pregnancy will be written into the ABC hit.