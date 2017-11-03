The countdown has begun: Alexandra Breckenridge is weeks away from welcoming her second baby — and first girl.

“I’m so excited for that newborn experience again,” the This Is Us star and new celebrity spokesperson for Palmer’s told PEOPLE at the shoot for Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Enhanced Stretch Mark products. “They’re so sweet and so precious!”

Breckenridge, who plays Kevin’s ex-wife and rekindled love interest Sophie on the show, learned she and husband Casey Neil Hooper would be giving their 13-month-old son Jack a little sister.

“I found out I was having a girl on my birthday,” says the actress, 35. “My doctor called and I said, ‘This is the best birthday present ever!’ I really wanted to have a girl.”

Still, Breckenridge admits she was “terrified” to tell the This Is Us cast and crew that she was pregnant. “I had just started on the show and I knew it was going to cut into production time,” she explains. “I didn’t want them to have to cater to me in any way.”

“But I talked to [creator] Dan Fogelman and he was really nice about it,” adds The Walking Dead alum. “We cut around the bump and put me behind things. And [Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin] has been really sweet about it too.”

And now, as the actress preps the nursery and splurges on her little one’s wardrobe (“I’m trying to stop myself — there are so many cute girl clothes!”), she’s also soaking up the last few weeks of life with an only child.

“My son is a pistol,” Breckenridge says of Jack. “I can barely keep up with him! I’ve been exhausted this whole pregnancy. When Jack was crawling I was chasing after him and now he’s walking and I have to keep bending over to keep him from falling on his face.”

Continues the star, “I started doing this thing where I would wrap a scarf around his chest and under his arms so I didn’t have to bend over. He can continue to walk but I can make the falls a little bit softer. It really works!”

And when it comes to her little girl on the way, Breckenridge says she’s prepared for a little bit of parental payback.

“I feel like at 13, daughters start to get mad at their mothers,” she says with a laugh. “Or they start stealing their clothes and cutting them up, which is what I did. Like, ‘Let me make this into a crop top!’ I have that coming to me now, I’m sure.”

Fatigue and teenager fears aside, Breckenridge can’t deny the joys of motherhood. “When Jack was born, I experienced a kind of love I never had before,” she says. “I loved my husband more than anything and then I had a child, and that is a totally different level of love.”

“Some people say, ‘How could [you] possibly love two of them?’ but I’m not even worried about that. If I can love the first one this much, I’ll love the second one this much too!”