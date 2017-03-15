Alexa PenaVega Talks ‘Amazing’ Life as a New Mom — and Cleaning Out for Her Move to Hawaii

Alexa PenaVega is taking her life as a new mom in stride.

The 28-year-old Spy Kids actress teamed up with Clorox to host a “Spring Cleaning Prep Party,” where she shared quick and easy tips for cleaning on Facebook Live for the brand’s Season of Clean program.

“I think new-mom mode really helped me want to start diving into cleaning, and I can say that we’ve officially started spring cleaning in our house,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively of herself and husband Carlos PenaVega.

Added the new mom of the couple’s 3-month-old first child Ocean King, “I want to make sure that everything that I’m doing is safe for my son.”

Especially, PenaVega says, when it comes to cooking.

“I cook so much and I love it, but the last thing I want to deal with is salmonella,” she explains. “For me, the most important thing is disinfecting everything because it’s so much safer to kill those germs, which are harmful to babies at this age.”

PenaVega’s cooking skills are what won over her husband: former Big Time Rush member PenaVega, 27. The two tied the knot in 2014.

“Carlos will always tell you that the reason why he married me was because on our second date I made him something called caldo de pollo, and it’s like a chicken soup,” she explains. “It is a family recipe and my go-to.”

“When I say overwhelming, it’s overwhelming all around — like, your heart is so full,” PenaVega says of life as a new parent. “You are in awe that you made this child.”

She adds, “I look at him and I’m always like, ‘I can’t believe you’re mine, you’re so beautiful.’ It’s amazing.”

Though she “can’t stop smiling” about her son (who has the most adorable Instagram account!), she admits that parenting can be exhausting.

“It’s nonstop and we don’t have any nannies,” she says. “We really try to do it ourselves because we want to spend every moment that we can watching him grow.”

“In turn, it does become difficult to try to get things done but it does help having such an awesome husband — we’re such a team.”

As for Ocean’s latest milestones, PenaVega says, “He’s not technically crawling, but he’s definitely scooting himself all over the place, which is hilarious.”

“Every day is a milestone when they’re this young because their brains are taking so much in,” she adds. “So it’s not like one crazy big milestone, but the little things that probably only a mom would notice. Like when I make faces, he’ll reenact the faces that I’m making because he registers that he can do it.”

Between working, cooking and playtime with Ocean, PenaVega has still been able to find time to workout and get her pre-baby body back.

“I feel like, as moms, we’re running around so much,” she explains. “I think it’s really easy after you have a baby to use the excuse that since you have a baby, you can overeat. You do need a few extra calories, especially if you’re breastfeeding, but I think the big thing is not over-indulging.”

She continues, “When you look good and feel good, you want to keep eating healthy and doing everything right. For me, it was never about getting skinny — it was about getting strong again.”

Though the focus now is on spring cleaning, before PenaVega had her son, she says she was already getting into cleaning mode to prepare for his arrival.

“Before I delivered my baby, you go into nesting mode and all of a sudden you get this fever to just clean everything,” she recalls.

A fun incentive when it comes to spring cleaning, she adds, is to “play with your baby, and it’ll give you some energy.”

The PenaVega family is also keeping busy as they move their home base from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

“We realized we didn’t have to be in L.A. for work since work travels us everywhere,” she explains of the move. “Sometimes you just want to start fresh, and that’s what we’re doing.”